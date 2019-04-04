×
5 superstars who could debut or return on the RAW after WrestleMania

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Feature
1.60K   //    04 Apr 2019, 16:32 IST

Could he finally be back?
Could he finally be back?

WrestleMania weekend is always such a great thing. It is the culmination of an entire year's worth of stories in WWE. It also creates a fresh start once the Showcase of the Immortals comes to a close. As soon as WrestleMania is over, work begins on the next leg in the WWE calendar. The night after WrestleMania is usually among the most important Raws of the year. WWE, taking advantage of the hot international crowd, puts on a stacked TV show filled with surprises and huge moments.

The crowd makes the Raw after 'Mania really special, creating a unique and excitable atmosphere fresh from WrestleMania on Sunday. This is usually the place where WWE books some big debuts and returns. NXT wrestlers are brought to the main roster on this day, with a wild crowd giving them the reaction of a lifetime.

It is the best time for an NXT superstar to debut, despite what might happen afterward. We also see many surprise returns from wrestlers, coming back from injuries, as WWE decide to wait until after WrestleMania before pulling the trigger on these returns.

The past few years have seen the likes of Sheamus, Cesaro, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe make returns on the Raw after WrestleMania, while many NXT call-ups made their WWE debuts on this night as well. Here are five possible debuts or returns that could happen on the Raw after WrestleMania.

#5 Lars Sullivan

It's been months since we heard about him.
It's been months since we heard about him.

Vignettes started airing for Lars Sullivan to debut on the main roster around Survivor Series, but he is still yet to show up on either Raw or Smackdown. On the night Sullivan was supposed to make his debut, he reportedly suffered an anxiety attack. He has hardly been mentioned since.

Now, over two months after that incident, the Freak should receive the all-clear to stamp his mark on the main roster. Sullivan was perceived as a big deal in those aforementioned vignettes and a WrestleMania match against John Cena was heavily rumored before his anxiety attack.

Lars Sullivan would be a perfect fit to debut on the Raw after 'Mania. If he does so, a squash match against someone like No Way Jose would be expected so he can show the WWE universe the destruction he is capable of causing.


1 / 5 NEXT
