5 Superstars who could receive the loudest pop during the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Will some Superstars make a return to the ring during the 2020 Rumble?

The 2020 Royal Rumble is upon us and there are a few things that fans are looking forward to during the big pay-per-view.

While we will watch some big singles and Championship matches during the night, the fans will be looking forward to the two Royal Rumble matches the most. The surprise factor and the big moments are all that the fans wait for, and this year we could get some of the biggest surprises.

As the clock ticks down to 1 every 90 seconds, fans turn their heads towards the ramp to watch who will enter the match next. This moment allows us to get some of the loudest pops from the WWE Universe as we watch fan favorites make their way to the ring along with a few unexpected entrants.

In this article, we will look at the 5 Superstars who could receive the loudest cheers from the fans during this year’s Royal Rumble.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Cue the bagpipes and hear them roar!

Drew McIntyre is the only man on this list who has announced his participation in this year’s Royal Rumble to date. Not only is McIntyre looking to participate and make an impact in this year’s Rumble, but he is also looking to win the match and headline WrestleMania.

McIntyre was a heel not too long ago, but since he has announced his participation in the match, it seems as though he is turning babyface. The change has been met with a big positive response, and we’ve seen McIntyre get the backing of fans a lot more than before.

This has allowed him to become one of the few active wrestlers who are favorites to win this year’s event, and since McIntyre hasn’t received a major title opportunity since his return to the RAW brand in 2018, it feels like this could be his moment.

Advertisement

Keeping all that in mind, we could watch the fans give The Scottish Psychopath the biggest pop once his music hits even though his participation will be no surprise.

Can he eliminate Brock Lesnar and go on to win the Rumble? We’ll just have to wait to find out!

1 / 5 NEXT