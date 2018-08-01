5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam

SummerSlam, one of WWE's most popular PPVs, has seen some great encounters and drama through the years. The 2018 edition of the iconic PPV will be the 31st edition, and will most likely be headlined by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, in what is rumoured to be Lesnar's final match in WWE before he returns to UFC.

A big PPV like SummerSlam could also see the return of a WWE Superstar to the ring, to make an impact and back in the hearts and minds of the WWE audience. These returns - either from an injury layoff or after a long time away from the business - get the loudest pops.

At the SummerSlam PPV this year, at the Barclays Center in New York, any one of these five returns will get a huge pop from the New York audience! So, without further ado, let's have a look at the 5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam 2018.

#5 The Rock

The Rock may have started his career in the WWE and become a megastar in the business, but not many expected him to become a huge star in Hollywood, too. The People's Champ has had one hit after another, the latest being Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where he stars alongside Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

But we may see him on WWE television soon, with rumours emerging that he's interested in returning to the ring and he himself confirming the same.

It is no coincidence that The Rock was called out by another guitar-wielding Superstar in Elias, on RAW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said that there may be a reason for Elias to 'name drop' The Rock and that we could see the two in the ring.

Perhaps we could have a "guitar-off" at SummerSlam, which could probably be built for a match at WrestleMania next year.

