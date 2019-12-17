5 Superstars who left WWE in 2010 who will be part of the roster in 2020

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 21:00 IST SHARE

Daniel Bryan took the 10-year challenge a bit too seriously

WWE has hired several top Superstars during its illustrious time in the business. While the company has pursued many top names in the industry to find a new home in WWE, it has also developed some of the best talents in the world by giving newcomers a chance.

Over the years, we’ve seen several men and women hired or released by the company, with several Superstars going through multiple tenures. While some have had very successful tenures after which they’ve been signed by other promotions, others may not have worked well in the company initially, but were much improved in their second outing.

Keeping that in mind, several current wrestlers were released from the company for various reasons in 2010, but will be walking into the new decade as part of WWE’s roster.

In this article, we will look at five top Superstars who were released in 2010, but will be with the company in 2020.

#5 Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin has gone through several gimmicks during his run

Shelton Benjamin has been one of WWE’s longest-serving employees. Benjamin signed a contract with the company in 2000 and began working in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He formed a partnership with longtime friend and one of WWE’s top Superstars in Brock Lesnar.

Upon moving to the main roster, Benjamin formed a team with Charlie Haas, and the duo worked with their mentor Kurt Angle. The three men, known as Team Angle, worked together to build a big name for themselves.

Once Benjamin became a singles competitor, he pulled off a few victories over Triple H and went on to become Intercontinental Champion soon after. He won the Intercontinental Championship a total of three times during his run. 'The Gold Standard' was released from his contract in April 2000.

After moving out of the company, Benjamin quickly went onto different promotions such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Even during his independent run, he mostly battled as a tag team wrestler.

In 2017, Benjamin was once again signed to the company and began a partnership with Chad Gable. Even though he has been missing from television for most of his current tenure, he will be part of the RAW roster going into the new decade.

1 / 5 NEXT