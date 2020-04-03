5 Superstars who made their return in 2020 but will likely miss WrestleMania 36

WWE has made several last-minute changes to its original plans

Here are 5 Superstars who made their returns in 2020, only to likely miss out on WrestleMania 36

Sheamus returned to WWE this year but he will not be a part of the Showcase of Immortals

The 36th edition of the biggest pay-per-view in all of sports entertainment, WrestleMania, will take place this weekend. WWE will host this event at multiple locations, with the company stating that it is too big for one night. The Showcase of Immortals will start from Saturday evening, and the last match of the show will happen on Sunday night.

There are no battle royals this year - WWE has canceled the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal matches. Additionally, a few Superstars will miss this event because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and Dana Brooke are unlikely to feature owing to illness concerns.

WWE has made several last-minute changes to its original plans, and, to that end, here are 5 Superstars who made their returns in 2020, but will likely miss WrestleMania 36.

#5 Sheamus

Shaemus had originally been rumored to meet former Intercontinental champ Braun Strowman

The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, made his grand return to WWE on the first SmackDown episode of the new decade. He later feuded with Shorty G and Apollo Crews, crushing both the under-card Superstars with his Brogue Kick. The rumor mills reported that WWE had planned an Intercontinental Championship featuring Sheamus at the Show of Shows.

Since the Irishman has never captured the Intercontinental title in his career, some fans believed that this would be one of the most significant moments of WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, the rumors did not prove right as Braun Strowman dropped the title to Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, and The Liberator will put that title on the line against Daniel Bryan this weekend.

Sheamus has not featured in the title picture, which indirectly hints that he will likely miss this year's show despite coming back to WWE TV a few months ago.

