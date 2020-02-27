5 Superstars who should win the WWE Championship one day

Montez Ford has all the tools necessary to be a WWE Champion

The WWE Championship was established in 1963 when it was awarded to Buddy Rogers. Since then over 50 men have gone on to claim the company's top prize. Add in the Universal Championships and the now retired World Heavyweight Championship, ECW and WCW Titles and over 100 men can claim that they were the best in company history at one point in their careers.

Last year, Kofi Kingston claimed his first World Championship, and this year Drew McIntyre seems poised to capture his first major title when he takes on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Who else might reach out and grab that coveted brass ring in the near future? That's a great question. The WWE locker room is as stacked with talent as it's ever been and there are a number of stars who are long overdue for a run on top. Samoa Joe is a name that comes to mind, but as with everything in life, timing is so important. It seems like every time he's primed for a big run, there's something that halts his momentum. Whether it's an injury, or in the case of this week, a 30-day suspension.

Every fan hopes their favorite Superstar will one day win the big one. Sadly, it just doesn't happen for everyone - whether they deserve it or not. The following is a list of five Superstars that I would love to see get their opportunity to hold either the WWE or Universal Championship one day.

#5 Big E

Big E should follow in Kofi's steps one day

There's a term you hear in baseball a lot when describing someone who has all the talent to be a big time star - 5 Tool Player. Big E is the wrestling equivalent of that. He has it all; size, power, speed, agility, athleticism and the best pecks in the business.

It's been a little over seven years since E's main roster call up, and for the most part, it's been an incredible ride. He may have lost his last name along the way but he's won a number of Championships, including the Intercontinental Title and seven Tag Team Titles with his boys Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In-ring skills aside, it's Big E's personality that has helped turn The New Day into one of the greatest teams of all time. I find him very comparable to The Rock. He can absolutely own a comedy bit one moment and then get really serious at a moments notice when it's time to throw down.

The New Day seemed destined to stay together forever, but it's my hope that one day E gets the chance to follow in Kofi's footsteps and be your WWE World Heavyweight Champion. I think he'd do incredible work with that Championship.

