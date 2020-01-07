5 Superstars who should win the WWE Universal Championship before they retire

Some Superstars are much bigger than the title itself

The WWE Universal Championship is one of the top Championships in existence in the wrestling industry today.

Named in honor of the WWE Universe, the title was unveiled on July 25, 2016, and has seen some top Superstars get hold of it and make it prestigious.

Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and the legendary Goldberg have all held the Championship and increased its value in the process.

Since the Championship was established in the honor of the WWE Universe, one must remember certain veterans who have done a lot for the fans and deserve to win the title before they retire.

In this article, we will look at the 5 top Superstars who should win the Universal Championship at least once before they retire.

#5 Rey Mysterio

Mysterio is one of the all-time greats

The Master of the 619 is no newbie to WWE and has managed to remain a great babyface and an underdog since he first stepped into the ring.

Mysterio has helped inspire a new generation of wrestlers and is the undefeated King of the Cruiserweights.

However, his work and fan following have helped him aim high and even win the Heavyweight Championship in the company.

With that in mind, there's nothing that the little man can't do in the ring, and is deserving of every Championship the company has on offer.

Mysterio has talked about retiring a number of times recently and even teased retirement on RAW not too long ago.

Before he does retire, the company should give him one last top Championship reign, which should come in the form of the title named in the WWE Universe's honor.

Not only will the reign be special for Mysterio, but it will also be special for the fans who've always had faith in him and wanted him to succeed.

The Biggest Little Man is one of the few Superstars who really deserve a Universal Championship reign before retiring from the ring.

