5 Superstars who 'threatened to sue' WWE on Live TV

Recently-fired WWE Superstar Kevin Owens returned to SmackDown Live this week to issue a lawsuit against the Best in the World Shane McMahon.

The Superstars of WWE are known for settling their scores in the ring, but sometimes a competitor will try a vastly different approach. Over the years, several WWE Superstars have attempted to stick it to their opponents, not in the ring, but in the courtroom.

Even recently, Superstars have tried to get a one-up on the company by hitting them where it hurts the most: their wallets. Some Superstars were more successful than others.

Here are five WWE Superstars who threatened to 'sue the company' and the details behind each of their storyline legal battles.

#5: Kevin Owens

Owens threatened to sue the Best in the World for $25,000,000 after Shane McMahon fired him from SmackDown Live last week.

The most recent WWE Superstar to threaten to sue the company is none other than Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens' beef with WWE comes after he was fired from SmackDown Live last week by Shane McMahon. On the September 10th edition of SmackDown, the Best in the World gave Owens the pink slip after the Canadian star refused to help him qualify for the King of the Ring finals.

This week Owens returned to the company claiming that McMahon's actions were grounds for a wrongful termination lawsuit. Threatening to take a whopping $25,000,000 from the son of the Chairman, this financial loss would be a huge hit, even for the affluent McMahon family.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for Owens and McMahon, as the former Universal Champion said he would also like to see Shane get fired. Expect these two to face off one more time, perhaps in three weeks at WWE Hell in a Cell.

