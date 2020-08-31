5 Superstars whose families were unhappy with WWE's booking

A WWE Superstar has to spend the better part of a year on the road, away from their family. This eventually pays off as Superstars get to make good bank and provide luxurious lives for their loved ones. These WWE Superstars are involved in a string of angles throughout the year, and their families want nothing but to see them get as much TV time and opportunities as possible.

We regularly see how fans get upset at WWE's booking, when the promotion doesn't handle their favorite Superstar in a better way, or as they had originally hoped. WWE Superstars' families are in the same boat as well, and they get upset with their loved ones' booking at times. In this slideshow, we will take a look at five instances when families of WWE Superstars were unhappy with the company's booking.

#5 Giovanna Angle isn't happy with Kurt Angle's WrestleMania opponent reveal

Kurt Angle

Last year, it was announced that Kurt Angle would be having his final in-ring outing at WrestleMania 35. The WWE Universe speculated for days on end, with many hoping that the opponent would be WWE legend John Cena. The fans weren't pleased one bit when Angle's final opponent was revealed to be King Corbin. Wrestling Twitter collectively bashed WWE for Angle's booking and Kurt's wife Giovanna shared fans' sentiments.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross dubbed the reveal as being 'underwhelming', to which she responded with 'very', clearly showing that she wasn't happy how things had turned out. It looked like Kurt talked to his wife immediately after, as she went on to delete the tweet and posted an update on the same. She stated in the next tweet that she isn't upset with Angle's opponent being revealed as Corbin. Fans knew better though, and many called her out on changing her stance on the issue. Angle went on to lose his final match to Corbin at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.