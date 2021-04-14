5 Superstars WWE kept off TV without explanation

WWE Superstars are on the road for the better part of the year and the most popular ones appear on a regular basis on WWE TV. That isn't the case with every superstar on the roster though.

WWE oftentimes provides a reason when it removes a superstar from TV. The reason could be anything from an injury to a personal issue. WWE sometimes removes a superstar from TV without an explanation and it leads to speculation among the WWE Universe with fans throwing in possible reasons in regards to the superstar's absence.

In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who were removed and kept off WWE TV without the company providing an official explanation.

#5 Miro f.k.a Rusev was kept off WWE TV for weeks on end until his release

Rusev entrando com um tanque de guerra na Wrestlemania 31pic.twitter.com/CN5dSK5P3s — WWE Depre (@WWEDepre) April 9, 2021

Miro's feud with Bobby Lashley was quite possibly the lowest point of his WWE career. He was embarrassed on WWE TV for months on end. Lashley was made to look strong against him on most occasions despite the latter being the heel who stole Miro's wife Lana.

The inclusion of Liv Morgan in the storyline didn't do it any favors. It all led to a mixed tag team match between Miro & Liv and Lashley & Lana which the villains won as well. It all ended for Miro when he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza on the February 17, 2020 edition of WWE RAW.

Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I’m a lucky woman. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/K2F71dMQ6k — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2021

Miro was taken off WWE TV quietly following the loss and was never used again. Miro was one of several WWE Superstars who were released by the company to tackle budget issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miro later made his way to All Elite Wrestling and was revealed as Kip Sabian's Best Man for his wedding to Penelope Ford. Miro is currently a mid-card act on AEW TV and his fans are hopeful that he will get a shot at the top title somewhere down the line.

