5 Superstars who WWE tried to get back but failed

WWE Hall of Famer was to wrestle after a 14-year gap.

Vince McMahon

Some WWE Superstars have had multiple runs in the company, often wrestling in other promotions before returning to WWE. This could be due to not having enough opportunities in WWE or having a part-time career in another promotion, or even getting more exposure and improving their craft before getting back to WWE.

Most times these Superstars do return to the company, but, at times, they may not be keen to make a return due to various reasons.

Here, we take a look at five Superstars who WWE tried to get back but failed:

#5 Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus at SummerSlam last year

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus last wrestled in WWE at last year's SummerSlam PPV, where she went up against Charlotte Flair.

WWE reportedly tried to bring back Stratus once again, as per Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue. Tom revealed that WWE are gauging interest for the second all-women's Evolution PPV. He said that WWE wanted to have the Evolution 2 PPV a while back and wanted Trish to be a part of it. WWE wanted her to return for another match after the match against Flair but it did not happen.

"They have been trying to gauge interest for a long time now, trying to see if they can make it happen. They initially had the idea that the match between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus at SummerSlam last year, they wanted to try and talk Trish Stratus into coming back for another match and that was going to be sort of a marquee match for the show. Stephanie McMahon had mentioned this in interviews before. Now they are trying to relaunch that, again, Stephanie McMahon is a proponent of it."

Trish Stratus was a part of the first Evolution PPV where she teamed up with her old rival, Lita, to face the team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

