5 Surprises that can happen in WWE in July: Big return after 14 months, 2 SummerSlam matches to get canceled?

July is the month where the Thunderdome era of WWE will officially come to an end. When WWE had crowds return at WrestleMania 37 for the first time in 13 months, the big question was as to when things would return to normal.

WWE vowed that the next time they would have a show in front of an audience, it would mark the return of the full-time touring schedule. True to their word, the announcement was made by WWE that July 16th will be the restart of the touring schedule.

July could be WWE's most important month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown. Here are five possible surprises that could happen in WWE this July:

#5. The return to save the WWE Women's division?

Becky Lynch on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2021

Not that the WWE Women's division needs saving, but it could certainly do with a boost. Becky Lynch has been away from WWE for 14 months now. It was the RAW after Money in the Bank 2020 where she told Women's MITB winner Asuka that the briefcase was going to determine the next RAW Women's Champion.

Asuka was handed the RAW Women's title by Becky Lynch, who said that she was going to become a mother. A lot of time has passed since then and the women's division hasn't been the same since.

The 2018 to late 2019 period was perhaps the hottest the WWE Women's division had ever been. Not only was the roster on all brands growing in talent, but the rise of superstars like Ronda Rousey made it far more exciting as well.

It was in 2018 when Becky Lynch unexpectedly picked up momentum in WWE. In the first half of that year, Becky Lynch was quietly picking up the best winning streak on SmackDown regardless of gender.

Losing out on the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam that year resulted in Becky Lynch's heel turn - but it completely backfired. As WWE sought out to make Becky Lynch a top heel, fans rebelled against this by cheering for her more than ever.

Soon enough, she quietly turned babyface again and was the SmackDown Women's Champion once more. In what can only be described as possibly the best individual run for a woman in WWE history, Becky Lynch's popularity would skyrocket. She became the first of three women to headline WrestleMania, continuing to make WWE history.

Her year-long reign as RAW Women's Champion proved how important she was to the entire WWE roster and not just the women's division. Her return is expected at some point, but we anticipate that WWE will make it a surprise return in July.

