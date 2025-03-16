5 surprises that can happen at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away. The Showcase of The Immortals this year will take place on April 19 & 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moreover, this year's 'Mania is expected to be an even bigger affair than the previous years.

For the first time in the history of WWE, heel John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania. Also, Jey Uso will be in a historic clash against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Viper Randy Orton is also expected to lock horns with Kevin Owens in a bitter battle for revenge.

However, there cannot be a WrestleMania without some shocking twists and surprises. Over the years, the fans have witnessed the shocking return of legends at 'Mania. John Cena and The Undertaker returned last year at WrestleMania 40. Similarly, in 2022, Cody Rhodes made his return to the WWE, and also, who can forget The Hardy Boyz return at WrestleMania 33.

With that, we also speculate on a few surprises that might happen this year at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Aleister Black returns as the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks

The return of former WWE Superstar Aleister Black has been strongly rumored for some time now. His contract with AEW expired last month, and he hasn't renewed the deal.

Further, WWE also teased a mysterious vignette in the latest episode of SmackDown, focussing on the number '4.' While it's not official yet, the fans associated that vignette with the return of Black within 4 weeks at WrestleMania 41. Aleister Black is also rumored to be unveiled as the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks, similar to his association with a similar group, The House of Black, in AEW.

#4. Rikishi might return at WrestleMania 41 to back Jey Uso against Gunther

WWE legend Rikishi has been overjoyed ever since Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble 2025. The Hall of Famer recently said that his son's victory was an emotional one for him. However, things might not be easy for Jey at The Show of Shows. He not only faces a heavyweight like Gunther but will also have to overcome obstacles like Ludwig Kaiser, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller in the weeks before the big show.

Therefore, Rikishi can make his return at WrestleMania 41, shocking the WWE fans. The last time he appeared in the Stamford-based promotion was in 2020 at The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series. The former Headshrinker can show up at 'Mania and back Jey against anyone who interferes on Gunther's behalf, thus securing his way to victory.

#3. Goldberg can return to cost Gunther his World Heavyweight Championship

There's unfinished business between Goldberg and Gunther. The two had a face-off at Bad Blood last year, and it nearly escalated to a fight. Goldberg recently said that he expected to have his retirement match this summer and Gunther was rumored to be his opponent.

The seeds of a clash later this year can be sown at WrestleMania 41. Goldberg can return and Spear Gunther while also saving Jey Uso from the numbers game if needed. Jey will get his big win over The Ring General, and Goldberg could have the last laugh. The two giants can then kick-start their rivalry, leading to a historic clash at SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Paul Heyman can betray Roman Reigns

One of the biggest shockers of the night could be Paul Heyman turning on his client, Roman Reigns. A brief hint of this betrayal was given last week on the red brand when a concerned Heyman was shown tending to an injured CM Punk while Roman Reigns looked on. This segment sent the fans into thinking whether Heyman had other plans in mind.

Also, Heyman owes a favor to CM Punk after The Straight Edge Superstar agreed to back the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. It is rumored that CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns might be in a Triple Threat contest at WrestleMania 41, and during the bout, Heyman can turn on Reigns, paving the way for Punk's victory.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena

However, the biggest shocker of the night could be Stone Cold Steve Austin returning at WrestleMania 41 to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock. Austin and The Rock share a great history, and the two legends have faced each other thrice at WrestleMania.

He was even rumored to return last year, but for some reason, that didn't happen. Since this year's 'Mania is happening in Nevada, which is also Austin's hometown, the word is strong that The Texas Rattlesnake is indeed returning at WrestleMania 41.

Moreover, The Texas Rattlesnake also recently spoke about a return at WrestleMania this year, saying that although he has not held talks with the company, he will be there in town during WrestleMania 41. So, fans can expect a potential return by Austin to the promotion after nearly three years.

