5 Surprises that could happen in April - RVD returns to WWE, New RETRIBUTION leader crowned, New faction debuts 

If you think that April could be an eventful month for WWE, you're damn right. This is WrestleMania month and a lot of pieces could be set in stone through April.

Mind you, maybe none of the surprises listed here will transpire in April. This is not an article based on inside knowledge of the business. This is a fantasy booking piece from a wrestling fan like you.

This is also a highly optimistic article because chances are that fans will want to see one or more of the scenarios listed here. Be sure to voice your opinion about which of these WWE surprises excite you in the comments below.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam officially returns to the company

Just because RVD is going into the WWE Hall of Fame does not necessarily mean that he is ready to hang up his boots. RVD is still in great shape and if you caught his IMPACT Wrestling run, you would have noticed how he hasn't lost a step at all. RVD can mix it up with the current generation, many of whom cite him as an inspiration.

Whether it's against AJ Styles, or Edge, or even Drew McIntyre, RVD could make an instant splash after WrestleMania when he returns to the ring.

A stint in WWE could be the best way to end his career on a high.

RVD has little to prove to anyone after the career he's enjoyed in ECW, WWE and later, IMPACT Wrestling. Some might say that the modern, fast-paced style that we see in WWE was pioneered by RVD and trendsetters like him.

In an era when WWE cannot create new stars, bringing back a legend like RVD may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

