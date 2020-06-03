5 Surprises that could happen in June- Big WWE return from injury, Mandy Rose's secret footage leaked

What is the next chapter in the Mandy-Otis story?

The month of June should be a momentous one for WWE and the whole of the WWE roster because things seem to be getting back on track with a live crowd. Sure, it's not a paying audience and the WWE Universe has been replaced by NXT recruits but their presence has made the show a lot more watchable.

And it also seems like RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are just going the extra mile to tell better stories to make up for the lack of the WWE Universe. Since the world is pretty much going to be the same through the month of June, expect WWE to just ramp it up when it comes to storylines and surprises.

So, with that said, I would like to present 5 surprises that could set your TV screens on fire in the month from June to enhance the WWE product.

#5 Xavier Woods returns to WWE from injury

A few months ago, on an episode of WWE's The Bump, Xavier Woods had this to say about his return:

Rehab is going great. I’m doing single-leg heel raises, so I’m getting there. I’ve got a few more months on me, but that’s mainly because I want to make sure that I’m not only good physically but also mentally.

From the looks of it, The Forgotten Sons are being given a very big push at the moment and chances are that WWE will pit them against The New Day going forward in all likelihood. And if this is the case, we all know that The Forgotten Sons have the numbers advantage and it won't bode well for The New Day.

Do you guys think that it will eventually be Xavier Woods who is revealed to be the SmackDown Hacker who has been responsible for some interesting WWE moments?