5 Surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day - Massive WrestleMania match announced, Multi-time WWE Champion appears

We are less than 48 hours away from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, which is set to take place on February 14, 2021. This will be the 33rd edition of NXT TakeOver and just like every previous edition, some amazing and breathtaking matches are set for the show this Sunday.

With WrestleMania around the corner, WWE would try to make things as interesting as possible and fans could be in for some intriguing twists at the show. Here are five possible surprises that could take place at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

#5 Johnny Gargano quits NXT after losing his title at NXT TakeOver

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will feature North American Champion Johnny Gargano defending his title against Kushida. This past week on NXT, Gargano faked an injury angle and tried to avoid defending his title this Sunday by not being medically cleared to compete. However, his act didn't last long as he was caught red-handed.

If there's one title that has the most chances of changing hands this Sunday at NXT TakeOver, it is the North American Championship. However, how would Johnny Gargano react if Kushida defeats him and takes away his title? Well, he might just rage quit NXT claiming that he's done with the brand. Gargano is surely someone who doesn't have anything left to be done on NXT and could be a massive addition to the roster of RAW or SmackDown.

#4 Tian Sha teases her massive plans

WWE fans have seen several out-of-the-world gimmicks throughout history, but never have we ever seen someone like Tian Sha. A 2000-year-old warrior who has been trained by a dragon, the character of Tian Sha is scary, intriguing, and something that has a lot of potential.

While WWE would want to build her character up more before she makes her in-ring debut, Tian Sha could tease her massive plans by appearing after the NXT Women's Championship match at TakeOver: Vengeance Day and staring down at the Champion from the ramp.