5 Surprises that could happen in WWE this month- Unexpected Champion crowned at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns finds a new ally

The month of November is one to watch out for in WWE because not only will Survivor Series take place during the course of November, but the components for WrestleMania 37 will also start falling in place at this critical juncture of the year. So, it will not be surprising, for lack of a better word, to see surprises in WWE all through November.

We have listed five surprises that could potentially take place during the month that could shake the foundation of WWE. But you are welcome to chime in with a few surprises of your own, in the comments section below, that you believe could happen in either of the WWE brands- RAW or SmackDown.

#5 Roman Reigns defeats Randy Orton at Survivor Series; The Miz cashes in to become the new WWE Champion

With #TheMiz now holding the #MoneyInTheBank Briefcase 💼. I can't see him cashing in any time soon on either #RomanReigns or #RandyOrton. Next year maybe Wrestlemania?? #RandyOrton seems to be the logical choice. Wgat do you all think?? Retweets appreciated. #HIAC2020

We all know that Roman Reigns from WWE SmackDown will go up against Randy Orton from RAW at Survivor Series in a battle of the World Champions, and it is a contest that Roman Reigns is likely to win, with where he is on the card currently.

And when Randy Orton is lying there, crumpled into a heap as a result of a destructive spear or two, The Miz could show up, cash in, and become the new WWE Champion.

It would be completely in line with his character to sneak in when the WWE Champion is down and win the contest in this manner.

It was my honor as Cleveland's ACTUAL Favorite Son to lend my locker at the Performance Center over the Summer to Cleveland's #2 Favorite Son.



Happy Birthday, @mikethemiz!



Signed, Your Dad's Favorite Wrestler from Cleveland. 🥰

And so could begin a whole period where a whole bunch of WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre and The Fiend all go gunning for The Miz, but he constantly avoids getting pinned, drawing the ire of the entire WWE Universe.

It will certainly make WWE television very interesting indeed in December of 2020.