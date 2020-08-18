5 Surprises that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2020 - Retribution interferes in an important match & the leader is revealed, New heel stable formed  

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is set to be a very grand visual experience in the Thunderdome and kudos to the company for adapting to the situation at hand. There are so many businesses that have folded in the face of adversity but Vince McMahon is determined to ensure that WWE SummerSlam 2020 is an innovative and out-of-the-box experience for those in the company.

So how does Vince McMahon ensure that WWE SummerSlam 2020 is a big event that surpasses the expectations of fans, even though it is not happening under normal circumstances? In addition to the whole virtual experience, WWE will have to do much in the way of booking, with actual surprises, to keep the viewers engaged for the entire duration.

#5 McIntyre vs. Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2020 is ruined by a Retribution run-in

Drew McIntyre has been the most protected WWE Superstar in a long time, someone who actually went over Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36, which is not something that happens unless you are truly the chosen one. And Randy Orton has been doing some of the best work of his career on RAW over the last few months. What this point essentially deals with is the fact that neither man can afford to lose at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Luckily for us, the lights could go out and Retribution could storm the show during the closing moments where they ensure that there is no title change in the WWE Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2020. It may not be a popular decision but it could be the right one.