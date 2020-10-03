We are less than 48 hours away from the next major pay-per-view stop for NXT as TakeOver: 31 will take place on October 4, 2020. As per the recent reports, WWE will broadcast NXT TakeOver: 31 from the Performance Center instead of the usual venue at Full Sail University.

NXT's Senior Producer and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H revealed during a recent media call that NXT Takeover: 31 will be a game-changing moment for the brand with a unique look.

"So this Sunday's Takeover will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn't been done so far. You'll find out more on Sunday, but it will be very unique, and I think hopefully, at least for us, game changing."

With that in mind, WWE would be looking to continue the success of the TakeOver series with its 31st edition and could have some interesting twists to take fans off guard. Let's take a look at five possible surprises that could take place at NXT TakeOver: 31 this Sunday.

#5 Karrion Kross lays waste to Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: 31

The rise of Karrion Kross to the top of the NXT roster earlier this year was as impressive and dominating as it gets. Unfortunately, things went south for him at the worse time as he got injured during his match against Keith Lee where he won the NXT Championship.

As a result of the same, he had to relinquish his NXT title and has been out-of-action ever since. Interestingly, Karrion Kross was recently spotted training with SmackDown Superstar John Morrison, which could be an indication that he might return to the ring soon.

At NXT TakeOver: 31, Finn Balor is set to defend his NXT title against Kyle O'Reilly. While Finn Balor returning won't be a surprise, Karrion Kross making his grand return after the match and attacking the Prince of NXT would surely be one.