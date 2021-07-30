5 Surprises for SmackDown: 6-Time Champion not returning for SummerSlam, Big face turn to be canceled?

It's the final edition of SmackDown this July and what a month it has been. Half of it was spent in the build to Money in the Bank 2021 - arguably the best WWE pay-per-view this year.

It has been SmackDown pulling all the big moves in the build to SummerSlam 2021. It comes as no surprise since the Blue brand has been presented much bigger and better than RAW has.

This week, SmackDown continues the build to SummerSlam 2021 and things could get exciting. What are some of the biggest surprises that could happen on the show?

#5. Bianca Belair's SmackDown title reign goes nowhere?

Thankful for this experience.🙏🏾



I mean… I have always wanted to go to @RollingLoud … but going as #Smackdown Women's Champion… 🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾#ESTofWWE

Bianca Belair seemingly ended her feud with Carmella on the Blue brand last week. It felt less like SmackDown and more of a random special for the "Rolling Loud" concert attendees, who unsurprisingly weren't interested in the wrestling that was happening inside the ring.

Belair had a brief feud with Carmella for the SmackDown Women's title but she was never going to dethrone The EST of WWE. It's done now and on to the next SmackDown Women's Championship challenger. The expected challenger, of course, is none other than Sasha Banks - the woman she beat to capture the title at WrestleMania 37.

But what if Banks simply doesn't show up? It leaves Bianca Belair at a bit of a dead-end after her title feud with Bayley was abruptly canceled. The latter won't return to SmackDown in an in-ring capacity until at least 2022.

My 1st Live Event Road Loop was real!!!!!!

Thank you for the luv!

Preciate y'all so much!
#RollingLoud#wwepittsburgh #wwelouisville

Sasha Banks seems to be the most viable and realistic option for Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. It would be interesting to see what happens to the SmackDown Women's title picture but if WWE wants to make it interesting again, The Boss needs to return as soon as possible.

