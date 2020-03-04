5 Surprises that could happen at Elimination Chamber 2020- End of WWE faction, Unexpected heel turn

Elimination Chamber 2020 could definitely be filled with many surprises

It is natural for one to ignore the hype and hoopla that surrounds Elimination Chamber and look ahead all the way to WrestleMania but I am here to tell you that for you to do that could be a mistake. WWE wants every show of theirs to be significant and for the same reason, they could book a major surprise or two on the way to WrestleMania.

Look, if you're paying $9.99 to watch a show, it better be a good show. And for the same reason, here are 5 surprises that we could see on the way to WrestleMania.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know which of the following surprises are likely and which of them are not, dear reader. Also, if there are surprises that you would like to see, be sure to let me know in the comments section below, folks.

So, with that said, check out who made the list!

#5 Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura fall out after defeating Braun Strowman

One of the biggest issues in WWE right now is that the heels are fooling the babyfaces with regard to their contractual details. I recommend that every WWE Superstar hires a lawyer for all contract signing segments, on and off the camera based on how Sami Zayn and AJ Styles have been bending the rules recently. But jokes aside, Braun Strowman got into a three-on-one handicap situation and for the first time in his life, he is on the backfoot.

But just imagine if the heels pick up a big win. Can you imagine Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro agreeing upon who should rightfully hold the title? I think not and a big surprise could be the end of their recent coalition.

