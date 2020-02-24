5 Surprises that could happen at Super ShowDown 2020- The Undertaker makes a WrestleMania challenge, Major return

Could The Undertaker make a massive return at the pay-per-view?

Traditionally, WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia have been very hit and miss and you never know if the company will end up hitting a home run or not. However, this time around, the lineup is stacked and from the looks of it, the pieces are in place for a very good show.

And yet, unless there is a major surprise or five, I don't necessarily know if the show will actually be memorable. And so with that in mind, I present 5 surprises that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown for your reading pleasure.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think the following surprises are possible or even likely. I would love to hear your take on the whole thing, folks.

So, with that in mind, let me list out the 5 likely surprises I think may potentially happen.

#5 The Undertaker shockingly appears to challenge AJ Styles

It is very clear with how things are lining up, that AJ Styles is in for a pretty big match at WrestleMania. There are rumors that it is either going to be against Shawn Michaels or The Undertaker and either case is a big deal. I would likely believe that it will be The Undertaker considering that Shawn Michaels has pretty much retired from the ring.

Considering that AJ Styles is the favorite to win the Tuwaiq trophy, maybe he celebrates in the ring when the lights go out. Gallows and Anderson bear the brunt of The Undertaker but AJ Styles is able to make a hasty retreat to set the big match up for WrestleMania 36.

And maybe a repeat of the match could also happen in Saudi Arabia when WWE visits the country next for the crowd in attendance.

