5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2019- New champ crowned, heel turn

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 3.48K // 29 Oct 2019, 11:55 IST

Could The Fiend take the Universal Championship to WWE SmackDown?

Crown Jewel is on the horizon, and the Saudi Arabian audience is certainly prepared for what should be a fantastic show indeed. Millions of others around the world will watch the show either on pay-per-view or on the WWE Network.

But there's always a certain section of the audience that does not care for the Saudi Arabian shows, whether it is for reasons beyond professional wrestling or because they deem it a glorified WWE Live Event. Vince McMahon needs to book a whole bunch of genuine surprises to remind the fans that these events are big-time spectacles.

There's no Undertaker or Goldberg this time around, but there are two unknowns in boxing legend Tyson Fury and MMA megastar Cain Velasquez, making their WWE debuts. One should expect more than one surprise when this show comes around.

I'm just speculating here, but I wouldn't really be surprised if one of the following surprises take place...

#5 The Fiend becomes Universal Champion

Seth knows to truly keep The Fiend down he has to beat him at Crown Jewel and that's what he'll do! #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/I2ZbbJoqkQ — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) October 29, 2019

I know that it would defy logic for The Fiend to become Universal Champion, especially if you consider that him and Seth Rollins are on two different brands. Would it make sense for Seth Rollins to lose the Universal Championship and have The Fiend show up with it on the Blue Brand? I guess it could certainly happen if you consider the fact that Cain Velasquez could bring the WWE Championship to RAW.

Another possibility is that Seth Rollins could potentially lose the title, and reclaim it at Survivor Series, where Superstars from two brands are allowed to compete against one another. The thing is that if The Fiend suffers yet another loss, he will lose all the momentum that has made him special.

And you don't want The Fiend to become The Eater of Pins!

