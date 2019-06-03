5 Surprises that could happen during Brock Lesnar's cash-in tonight on RAW (3 June 2019)

The cash-in is bound to be controversial!

WWE is heading towards its third event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Super ShowDown, which is scheduled to take place on June 7 in the city of Jeddah. With just 4 days remaining for the show, the company will be looking to deliver a solid RAW tonight to spice things up for the upcoming mega event.

The most anticipated segment for tonight's RAW, as announced by Paul Heyman on his Twitter, is the Money in the Bank cash-in of his client Brock Lesnar on the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. The MITB situation has been a big mess with Brock coming out of nowhere to win the contract at MITB, to him converting it into a Boombox, and then revealing last week that he didn't know he had one year to cash it in.

.@StephMcMahon promises that she, the McMahon Family and the Executive Team will be taking action against @HeymanHustle & @BrockLesnar after their disrespectful actions on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/esSW1fEZqE — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2019

Among Stephanie's announcement to punish The Beast for disrespecting the contract, and Rollins and Kofi calling out Brock to cash-in on them, RAW looks set to be a chaotic tonight.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 major surprises that could happen during Brock Lesnar's cash-in on RAW tonight. Do you think the Beast will cash-in to win the title tonight?

#5 Vince McMahon interrupts, forces Brock to defend his contract

Vince McMahon had a rough last week, thanks to a highly controversial podcast, courtesy Dean Ambrose fka Jon Moxley. It is safe to assume that the Chairman would not be in a great mood tonight.

Even if Brock lives up to his advocate's words and comes out to cash-in on RAW tonight, it would be interesting to see whether the McMahons ignore their announcement of punishing Lesnar or not. There is a possibility of Stephanie showing up and stopping Brock from cashing in, but Vince might himself do the honors.

Now, there are a number of ways of punishing the Beast, and I do hope WWE does not just "suspend" him for the sake of punishment. A better thing to do would be to let Brock defend his MITB contract in a match. The Beast anyway didn't compete in the MITB ladder match and just appeared at the end to win it.

An interesting option would be to force him to defend his contract in the 50-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown, as it would increase the stakes of that match. This would give WWE a chance to undo their mistake and put the MITB contract on a deserving young superstar.

