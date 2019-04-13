5 Surprises that could happen at the WWE Superstar Shake Up: Champions change brands?

Could Brock Lesnar finally return to the blue brand again?

I daresay that next week's editions of RAW and SmackDown Live will be far more exciting than this week's episodes were, by a fair margin. While the fallout episodes of both WWE brands did not achieve much, the Superstar Shake-Up is a far more significant event.

I know that a lot of people complained that there were no NXT call ups on the shows that followed WrestleMania 35. I mean sure you can say that Lars Sullivan did show up during the show, but his actual call-up had happened quite a long time ago. But the Superstar Shake-Up should be full of surprises.

Let me elaborate on 5 surprises that I could see potentially taking place during the show. Be sure to chime in with the surprises that you could potentially see happen during the show too.

This is all fantasy booking, so don't let the constraints of logic bog your ideas down.

#5 The Undisputed ERA takes over RAW

I know that a lot of fans were disappointed that The Undisputed ERA did not debut on the RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35. Well, the Superstar Shake-Up will be the perfect platform to bring them to the red brand, allowing them to run wild all across RAW. And before you cry foul, let me explain why I say that SmackDown isn't the right brand for the heel trio.

Had The New Day been on brand blue, I'd have been more than happy to see this faction run roughshod on SmackDown Live. But Big E is injured and therefore, RAW seems like a much better brand for the trio to debut. Especially since rumors are rife that AJ Styles may move to RAW very soon.

Maybe have The Club take on The Undisputed ERA if Gallows and Anderson move as well? I would really be into this!

