5 Surprises that could happen during WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber- Big announcement from Paige, New team formed?
At the outset, let me wish all our readers and everyone you love safety and security against the pandemic that's sweeping the world right now. We are scattered all across the globe but bonded by our love of pro wrestling.
With all the shocking developments around the world, would the sports entertainment world be exempt? Renowned wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently sent out the following update, and this is the big development about WWE SmackDown this week.
Maybe a change of setting will be a welcome one for the men and women of SmackDown. And so with a positive outlook, let's have a look at what could potentially happen on this week's episode of SmackDown.
Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you believe that SmackDown from the Performance Center will be a good show if the rumors are indeed true because other sources claim otherwise. Also, what surprises would you like to see on this week's episode?
#5 Paige announces that she's cleared
Paige is scheduled to return on WWE SmackDown and of course, the rumor mills have been running wild with all kinds of speculation. One of the things that is being discussed is a return to the ring. It happened with Edge and it happened with Daniel Bryan, so why can it not happen with Paige too?
If such is the case then Bayley vs. Paige could be the marquee attraction at WrestleMania 36 for sure. Imagine the roar of the crowd if Paige is to defy the odds and return to the ring for one more contest against the SmackDown Women's Champion.
And the best part is that Bayley is a great dance partner, who can do most of the work in the big match.