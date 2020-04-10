5 Surprises that could happen in April - WWE Superstar revealed as the man behind the leaks, Big return to action again

Will we finally find out who was behind the recent video footage leak?

Could we see a big return to action for a WWE superstar very soon?

The rest of April may have a lot of surprises

April has always been a very thrilling month with the most unique WrestleMania in the history of the company. Usually, I write this article at the start of the month but I thought it would be a good idea to do it shortly after WrestleMania because the landscape of WWE was sure to change soon after.

And so, without further ado, here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen this very month. We know that, much like All Elite Wrestling, WWE will keep on steamrolling forward and not cutting down on their show despite the fact that the whole world is on lockdown mode right now.

So, with that said, I present 5 surprises we could potentially see this month for your reading pleasure. Be sure to chime in and leave a comment with your thoughts and your views, ladies, and gentlemen.

#5 Mustafa Ali returns as the man bringing the truth to fans

Lucha libre speed drills with the homie @GringoLocoOG pic.twitter.com/MSI7262ysF — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 20, 2020

Once upon a time, Mandy Rose would assume that Dolph Ziggler was the man of her dreams and then suddenly, out of nowhere, a mysterious figure would leak footage that would showcase that Ziggler and Sonya Deville conspired to drive a wedge between Rose and Otis.

And it would lead to one of the best moments in WrestleMania history where Mandy Rose and Otis ended up together to culminate a fantastic storyline. A lot of people have been wondering who this mysterious man behind the SmackDown glitches is.

In all likelihood, this person is one Mustafa Ali.

But even if it is not Ali, there are a lot of people who could benefit from being cast in this particular role, from Shorty G to maybe even someone in NXT, who could be brought up and cast in this unique persona.

