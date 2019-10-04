5 Surprises that could happen in WWE this October- CM Punk's return, End of tag team?

Could we potentially see CM Punk in a new role?

This week has been a crazy one as a wrestling fan, with WWE's season premiere in the case of RAW and upcoming network premiere for SmackDown on FOX. This is only the beginning of what should be a pretty crazy month, filled with multiple surprises.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know which of the following surprises you believe could potentially happen. Also, voice your thoughts on what you believe WWE should do, in order to take both RAW and SmackDown to the next level over the weeks that will follow.

There is a new player in town and while it is not direct competition for either RAW or SmackDown Live, it could certainly play a big role in WWE bringing us more surprises than they ever have. And with that said, let me dive straight into the list of surprises you could expect this month.

And let's begin with a man we thought would never return to WWE again.

#5 CM Punk returns as a WWE analyst

This is not so much a surprise as it is a certainty. While CM Punk is not really coming back as a wrestler or a performer, he is going to be analyzing WWE like a real sport, with Renee Young on FOX. And while Punk may say that he's not interested in making a comeback, we've seen many who've said this and yet return to the squared circle.

I have a feeling that CM Punk's return could potentially become the doorway into bigger roles and in him resolving issues with WWE, to maybe have more of a role as a non-performing player for the company. But for the month of October at least, Punk will only be returning as a sports entertainment analyst.

