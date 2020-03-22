5 Surprises that could happen on RAW- Brock Lesnar confronted by a new WWE Superstar, Brand new Champion crowned

Could we see a mega title change on the show, ahead of WrestleMania?

Could someone from SmackDown show up to crash the party?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to show up on RAW again

SmackDown this week proved that you don't need a live audience to put on a show for the ages. Roman Reigns and Goldberg clashed in the middle of the ring, and Otis showed us a side of his that none have yet seen when he was pushed to the edge by Dolph Ziggler's actions.

RAW will look to continue the excitement of SmackDown, and in fact, big stars like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, as well as Randy Orton have been advertised for the same already. But what the show needs are some genuine surprises that can get people excited about WrestleMania 36, being aired without a live crowd.

It'll be a very different WrestleMania and it's a shame that it won't be as loaded as it could have originally been. But kudos to WWE for taking the health and safety of fans into consideration.

So, with that said, let's run down what surprises could potentially take place on this week's episode of RAW.

#5 Brock Lesnar gets confronted by someone like Ricochet

. @WWE Monday Night #RAW kicked of the #RoaringTwentyTwenties (copyright 2020 #YourHumbleAdvocate) with yours truly and the reigning defending undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World BRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!! pic.twitter.com/WwAwB2RMwu — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 13, 2020

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make a return to RAW on this week's show and it does seem like he will be made to look strong ahead of his big match with Drew McIntyre. I mean Lesnar suffered quite the beating when the two men met the last time around, and it established McIntyre as a legitimate star. But how does Brock Lesnar look like The Beast that he is without him destroying Drew McIntyre?

The easy answer is that he could destroy someone like Ricochet again, to prove his dominance. Ricochet could come out and say that ever since he suffered the loss to Lesnar he's been on somewhat of a losing streak. And Lesnar could pretend to sympathize before destroying Ricochet for good.

1 / 5 NEXT