5 Surprises that could happen on the WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber 2020- Edge confronted by former Champion for a dream clash, Unexpected title change

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

On this day, he sees clearly, everything has come to life

People are divided in their opinion of whether Elimination Chamber 2020 was a good show or a show that failed to live up to the mark. But what one knows for sure is that the RAW that is going to follow will be absolutely packed.

There are no further interruptions on the road to WrestleMania 36 and WWE is certain to come out all guns blazing on this day (I see clearly). The return of Edge has already been announced and it's certain to be a very huge affair.

So, here are 5 surprises that you could potentially see on this week's episode of the Red brand. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you'd like to see them take place.

This is WWE's chance to prove to us that this year's WrestleMania is going to be must-watch in every sense. And hence, they have to ensure that the show is full of surprises.

#5 Seth Rollins confronts Edge

We all saw the shocking development on last week's show when Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Edge's wife Beth Phoenix in an electric segment. We know that Edge will return for retribution but the fact of the matter is that I doubt that he will get his hands on Randy Orton already. And therefore, WWE may stage some kind of a distraction with Seth Rollins.

A Messiah can guide someone who has lost his path and invite Edge to walk in the light once again. Seth Rollins can also eat and believably sell a spear without losing any momentum at all. This could be the first step towards a big feud down the line, because Edge won't have only one match for sure.

Randy Orton and Edge will not come to blows this week for sure, I believe.

1 / 5 NEXT