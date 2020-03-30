5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW before WrestleMania- The Undertaker unveils his new look, Edge's next challenger revealed?

Could two NXT stars show up this week and make an instant impact?

Could a current tag team superstar now get a massive singles push?

Gear up for the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania

And so, lo and behold, we have finally arrived at WrestleMania week. Even though the show may not necessarily feel like WrestleMania, it is still the grandest spectacle of all and WWE is guaranteed to pull out all stops to make the show a special one.

There is no reason at all why they won't do the same for the go-home shows leading up to the big one. So, let me talk to you about 5 surprises we could potentially see before WrestleMania 36, ladies, and gentlemen.

These surprises could add a special and unique flavor to the proceedings. So, without further ado, let's look at them all.

#5 The Undertaker reveals the persona that will be a part of the upcoming Boneyard match

For the past few weeks, we have seen an unraveling of The Undertaker, as he has gone from a zombie to a very human figure indeed, as urged and prompted by one AJ Styles. Styles first brought up The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool, and then even showed pictures of a more human side of The Undertaker on RAW. One wonders if this will cause The Undertaker to come out as he is, not as a supernatural character, but as himself.

Many expect the biker persona to emerge but I do honestly believe that there would be a disconnect if that were to happen. AJ Styles is calling out the real Undertaker, sans gimmick, for a match at WrestleMania and trying to get under his skin.

We saw a glimpse of this man in the contract signing segment that took place not long ago, and I wonder if this week, he will go all the way and emerge as the man he is, as Mark Calaway.

