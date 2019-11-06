5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown- Crazy confrontation, title match?

I can foresee a few interesting surprises on WWE SmackDown

The build to Survivor Series has taken us on a very intriguing journey thus far and I can only imagine it becoming even more so as the event draws ever nearer. Last week's episode of SmackDown was filled with surprises and this week's edition could be just as exciting, after the surprises we witnessed on RAW.

So what could we potentially see on WWE SmackDown? In this article, I shall list out 5 surprises that could take place and I invite you to leave a comment and let me know if you would like to see them transpire or not.

I am certain that NXT will continue to invade both the Red brand and the Blue brand over the coming weeks. With that in mind, let us get straight into the heart of the matter and begin this article.

As always, I invite you to rate the best matches of the week right here.

#5 Braun Strowman is confronted by Keith Lee

So where does Braun Strowman go after his crippling loss to Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel? There are very few men who believably measure up to the 'Monster Among Men', but one man who does is named Keith Lee from WWE NXT. If you thought that Braun Strowman was agile for a big man, I recommend that you watch a Keith Lee match as well.

I can absolutely see these two bulls clashing at Survivor Series either in a singles match or even in a 5-on-5 environment where they slug it out to establish who the best big man in wrestling is. Knowing the work ethic of both men, it is certain to be a very good match.

Lee may not be as big as Braun Strowman is. He certainly is as dangerous.

