5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown: RAW star arrives, New feud begins

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.58K // 25 Oct 2019, 09:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's next for The Field with Crown Jewel coming up?

SmackDown has had a change of guard backstage with Bruce Prichard replacing Eric Bischoff as the current Executive Director. In this article, we shall list out 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this week's show.

While the shows have been interesting, the viewership has declined massively since the first week. It just goes to show that nobody is as big a draw as The Rock is and that both Prichard and McMahon have a monumental task with regard to building new stars.

More than specific character traits, one tends to remember memorable moments that characters are associated with. So, what memorable moments could happen when SmackDown comes to FS1 for one night only?

Here are 5 interesting things that we could potentially see transpire for sure!

#5 Seth Rollins attacks Bray Wyatt inside the Firefly Fun House again

This Friday! @WWEBrayWyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' returns to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown.



Don't the fun on @FS1 start at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/OauU2ljulb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 22, 2019

Something that has bothered me about the draft is the fact that the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt feud has continued well beyond the split, with the two men going to two separate brands. One of the rumors that had emerged after Bray Wyatt was drafted to FOX was that the Firefly Fun House would be canceled, but thankfully, such was not the case as it was announced on RAW that the Firefly Fun House would be making a big return.

There would be no point to not have The Fiend and Rollins interact before their big match and I want Rollins to show up at the Firefly Fun House once again, to try and burn the whole place down. But this time, The Fiend could be around and Wyatt could be prepared for Seth Rollins trying to get the better of him. If this does not happen and the two men remain on their respective brands, I'd quite honestly deem it a wasted opportunity.

1 / 5 NEXT