5 most surprising IMPACT signings in 2020

It's been an incredible year for IMPACT Wrestling. The company that many people had written off years ago is continuing to push forward. Some would argue that they have produced some of their best content in years during the pandemic era in 2020.

But a wrestling company is only as good as the roster they employ. IMPACT is a great example of that as they have surprised the wrestling world countless times over the last couple of years with the impressive list of talent they have brought into the fold.

Today we look at five of the most surprising signings from IMPACT Wrestling this year and the impact (no pun intended) that they've had on the company as a whole. Doc Gallows said it best earlier this week on Talk N' Shop Full Keg: If you're still sleeping on IMPACT, it's time to wake up.

The Motor City Machine Guns reunited once again this year in IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 The Motor City Machine Guns return to IMPACT

Back in July, IMPACT held its biggest pay-per-view of the summer, Slammiversary. One of the biggest hooks going into that show was the promise of all the surprising new talent who was going to show up. Stemming from the fact that the show was occurring right after the 90 day no-compete clause ran out from the contracts of the talent that WWE released back in April, no one really had a clue who would be showing up.

The night before the pay-per-view the Good Brothers let the cat out of the bag that they had signed with IMPACT Wrestling and would be appearing on the show. With The Rascalz issuing an open challenge to start the show, the wrestling world thought it was a foregone conclusion that would be where Gallows and Anderson showed up. But instead, it marked the surprise return of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, the Motor City Machine Guns.

The Motor City Machine Guns



The Good Brothers



The North @The_Ace_Austin and @FultonWorld



Only one team can emerge as champions SATURDAY at Bound For Glory LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020



Order HERE: https://t.co/eDGChzTOz5 pic.twitter.com/FZBZKRuPIX — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2020

The Machine Guns truly got their first chance at national exposure with IMPACT Wrestling (formally known as TNA Wrestling) in April of 2007. They got right back into the swing of things with a victory over The Rascalz, 13 years later. It was like they never left.

Seventy-two hours later they became IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for the second time in their career by defeating The North, who were the longest-reigning champions in the company's history to that point. As of this writing, the Machine Guns still hold those championships heading into Bound For Glory this weekend but are slated to defend them in a Four-Way match.