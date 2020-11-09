Create
5 Surprising moments from AEW Full Gear 2020

It was a brutal "I Quit" match at Full Gear between AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Modified 09 Nov 2020, 14:41 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
It seems like we are getting Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega after the events of AEW Full Gear. Fans have been clamoring for a rematch, and this time, it is for the AEW World Championship. 

Full Gear 2020 might go down as the very best pay-per-view put together by AEW. It was filled with excellent matches that were given plenty of time. They put on a great night of in-ring action. You had an excellent opening match, an entertaining “Elite Deletion” match, a brutal “I Quit” match, and some very surprising new champions were even crowned as well.

While everyone ponders why Gangrel and Hurricane Helms are still feuding in 2020, here's the list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Full Gear:

#5 Darby Allin wins the TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear

Darby Allin finally wins the big one at AEW Full Gear, thus becoming the company's first-ever homegrown champion

Darby Allin is only 27 years old and it seems he is a future star in All Elite Wrestling. His major hurdle was always Cody Rhodes, having failed to overcome The American Nightmare on all previous encounters. Could he possibly break that streak at AEW Full Gear?

The answer was a resounding and surprising yes. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin had another solid match at AEW Full Gear. It was back and forth throughout the entire 17-minute match. We had multiple pinfalls in a row before Darby pulled off the surprising pinfall victory. It was so sudden and so clearly emotional for Darby Allin.

Given that Team Taz attacked Allin and Cody after their match, the new TNT Champion already has more than one challenger eyeing his title.

Published 09 Nov 2020, 14:41 IST
AEW FULL GEAR 2020 The Young Bucks FTR Chris Jericho Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) AEW Championship AEW World Tag Team Championship
