5 Surprising moments from AEW Full Gear 2020

It seems like we are getting Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega after the events of AEW Full Gear. Fans have been clamoring for a rematch, and this time, it is for the AEW World Championship.

Full Gear 2020 might go down as the very best pay-per-view put together by AEW. It was filled with excellent matches that were given plenty of time. They put on a great night of in-ring action. You had an excellent opening match, an entertaining “Elite Deletion” match, a brutal “I Quit” match, and some very surprising new champions were even crowned as well.

While everyone ponders why Gangrel and Hurricane Helms are still feuding in 2020, here's the list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Full Gear:

#5 Darby Allin wins the TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear

Darby Allin finally wins the big one at AEW Full Gear, thus becoming the company's first-ever homegrown champion

Darby Allin is only 27 years old and it seems he is a future star in All Elite Wrestling. His major hurdle was always Cody Rhodes, having failed to overcome The American Nightmare on all previous encounters. Could he possibly break that streak at AEW Full Gear?

When I take the ball yer never getting it back. pic.twitter.com/iYnIWkw1S5 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) November 8, 2020

The answer was a resounding and surprising yes. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin had another solid match at AEW Full Gear. It was back and forth throughout the entire 17-minute match. We had multiple pinfalls in a row before Darby pulled off the surprising pinfall victory. It was so sudden and so clearly emotional for Darby Allin.

Given that Team Taz attacked Allin and Cody after their match, the new TNT Champion already has more than one challenger eyeing his title.