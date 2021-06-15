5 Surprising Moments from NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

The entire main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House can be described in one word: chaos. Hats off to Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly for putting on an amazing match. It is hard to make a 25-minute match that is full of non-stop action right from the get-go.

Last Sunday's show was another strong entry in the long, impressive history of TakeOver events.

We had an exciting six-man opener, an excellent Ladder match, some chaos in the NXT Women’s Championship bout and a memorable main event. NXT TakeOver: In Your House will certainly be remembered as a fun night at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

As we try to figure out how we can get that Karate Fighters game from the 1990s, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021.

#5 William Regal’s announcement at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

Is Regal done as NXT GM?

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, William Regal had the final and perhaps biggest storyline moment of the whole show. The fact it was Regal getting the attention was a surprise in and of itself.

Since July 2014, William Regal has been the General Manager of the NXT brand and has never made himself the focus of the show. That longevity is impressive as general managers are truly a dime a dozen in WWE programming.

That he has been able to keep his important role for so long and in such a low-key way is really remarkable. But at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it seems very possible that his amazing run may be coming to an end.

After a chaotic night in and outside the ring, William Regal was in tears. He told McKenzie Mitchell that he had never seen such madness and bedlam in NXT.

The former IC Champion left after he said it might be time for a change. What does Regal have in mind? His stability has been a constant in NXT and it will be intriguing to see what comes next.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham