NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two - 5 Surprising moments

The entire main event of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Night Two can be described in one word: painful. Here's hoping that Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole get a few days off after that hellacious battle.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two was an excellent follow-up to the strong first night. It was arguably a better show from top to bottom on Thursday Night. We had an exciting opener, a fun Women’s Tag Team match, another good Johnny Gargano TakeOver bout, a changing of the guard during Kross vs Balor, and a brutal main event.

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Night Two has certainly set a very high bar for WrestleMania to follow later this week.

So without further delay, we present the list of the top five most surprising moments of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver 2021.

#5 Decisive Victories at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver 2021

One of many champions to pull off a decisive victory at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver.

The two nights of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver gave wrestling fans a pleasant surprise. In a professional wrestling world where underhand tactics are the norm, WWE decided to go another route.

On NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Night One, every single match ended in a clean and decisive pinfall. Night Two continued with this idea.

Santos Escobar ordered Legado del Fantasma to head back so he could decisively defeat Jordan Devlin during their incredible title unification ladder match.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon cleanly defended their titles. Johnny Gargano had some help from Austin Theory but still hit his finishers to retain his North American Championship.

Karrion Kross destroyed Finn Balor to win the NXT Championship without any outside interference and Kyle O’Reilly ended his match against Adam Cole with a brutal but clear victory.

It is pretty rare in professional wrestling to see so many clean and decisive victories in all the major pay-per-view matches. It will certainly help establish all winners going forward as top stars.

