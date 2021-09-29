5 Surprising Moments from WWE Extreme Rules 2021

At WWE Extreme Rules, we had exactly one match with the Extreme Rules stipulation. And how did that title match end? It is safe to say that WWE fans will be talking about the ending of the WWE Universal Championship match for a long time.

WWE Extreme Rules was certainly a memorable night. We have two wonderful tag team matches, a tragic ending for Lilly, a huge return in the Smackdown Women’s Championship match and a very polazing ending to the main event. It was a unique night of professional wrestling in Columbus.

As we try to figure out how the 190 pound Finn Balor broke the top rope during the main event, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Extreme Rules 2021:

#5. All champions retained at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

When WWE returned to live crowds in July, it provided many surprising moments for fans to enjoy. At Extreme Rules, they seem to be reverting back to the status quo.

Five championships were defended on Sunday night and all five champions retained their titles. That was somewhat to be expected but it proves that things in the WWE are really returning to normal.

The Usos retained their tag team titles clean, Charlotte distracted Alexa Bliss to retain, Damien Priest won by a roll-up, Becky Lynch kept her title by disqualification and Roman certainly held his title in a unique way.

WWE seems ready to move on to the big Saudi Arabia show and maybe even Survivor Series. It is the company’s right to do so but fans looking for big moments were certainly disappointed.

