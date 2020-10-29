5 tag team wrestlers who you might not remember won singles titles on WWE RAW or SmackDown

Tag team wrestling in WWE has generally been treated with apathy, with no substantial interest going into the divisions on RAW and SmackDown. Recently, WWE has broken up several teams and has left both the brands' Tag Team Championships with a very limited set of challengers.

It would probably be best to unify the titles as soon as possible, although it is unlikely given the lazy decision for the Street Profits and the New Day to simply swap their belts upon being traded to different shows as Tag Team Champions. These days, tag teams in WWE are generally made up of two unsuccessful singles stars being teamed up together.

This has felt like the case for a while now, but quite a few tag team wrestlers over the past year have actually won singles Championships on the WWE main roster, without taking NXT into account. Some of them are still in their respective teams, while others have been separated from their teams or downright released.

Here are five tag-team wrestlers who you might not remember won singles titles on WWE RAW or SmackDown.

#5 Kalisto (WWE United States Championship)

Kalisto has tasted singles success in WWE.

He may have just become a singles Superstar again following the WWE Draft, but Kalisto has spent most of his career on RAW and SmackDown in a team with fellow luchadors. He made his WWE main roster debut as one half of the Lucha Dragons alongside Sin Cara, before recently being part of the Lucha House Party.

Before joining forces with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, Kalisto spent a couple of years on his own. He was relatively successful, capturing the United States Championship soon after Sin Cara got injured at the end of 2015.

He showed some true potential with his in-ring skill, as WWE was in the hunt for the next Rey Mysterio. Kalisto is a 2-time US Champion and even successfully defended his title at WrestleMania 32. He continued to do some good work on the main roster, winning the Cruiserweight Championship on RAW in 2017.

With a stacked and diverse talent roster on SmackDown, Kalisto might find it difficult to replicate that singles success after being separated from Dorado and Metalik.