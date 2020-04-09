5 Takeaways from WWE Backstage (April 7th, 2020)

Everyone had an opinion about the first WrestleMania without a live crowd.

The future is set now that the Showcase of the Immortals is in the rear view.

Matthew Serocki

The empty Backstage set

WWE Backstage was returned again this week for perhaps the most important episode in the show's short history. The format was the same with Renee Young quarterbacking things from home as she was joined by Paige, Booker T and Christian.

With WrestleMania 36 in the rear view, it was widely discussed and analyzed. New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre joined the show to express his feelings surrounding the current landscape of the world as well as his win over Brock Lesnar.

San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle also joined the show and answered a few questions about the Showcase of the Immortals. It was also revealed that CM Punk would be coming back to the show next week as an analyst. Here are five takeaways from WWE Backstage for April 7th, 2020.

#5 From one tight end to another

Could Kittle make an in-ring appearance like Gronkowski?

Many professional athletes are also fans of the WWE. A well-known NFL player and WWE fan is 49ers' All-Pro tight end George Kittle. Kittle joined the show to talk about a few things including WrestleMania 36 and Rob Gronkowski joining the promotion.

When asked about the event, he claimed to "have a lot of favorite matches, but the Boneyard match because it was so unique" was one choice. Kittle thinks that due to that presentation "the Undertaker can wrestle for at least another 30 or 40 years" because it "was so creative." Part of the reason why that match and the Firefly Funhouse match worked for Kittle was because he "had no expectations (before hand) and I think that's why I enjoyed them so much."

He also praised the Monday Night Messiah saying that "Seth is definitely one of my favorite wrestlers." In the match with Owens, Kittle felt that the two opponents "covered a lot of ground" and that "both guys put their bodies on the line."

Kittle, like many, was also invested in the Otis/Dolph Ziggler/Mandy Rose storyline, claiming that "they work hard and they work for everything and there's nothing better for when that (hard work paying off) happens." Renee Young added that "it was a beautiful moment" because "he (Otis) got everything he deserved." Gronk won the 24/7 title at WM and even though they were on different NFL teams, Kittle loved it, saying that "it was awesome" because "I love all tight ends."

