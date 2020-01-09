5 takeaways from WWE Backstage (January 7th, 2020)

The Miz was this week's special guest Superstar.

Since the last two episodes of WWE Backstage have primarily been focused on 2019 year-end awards, the latest episode got back into the swing of things. The Lana/Lashley/Rusev/Liv storyline was finally addressed after the shocking wedding last week. The Miz was the show's special guest this week and once again proved why he is one of the hardest working stars in the business.

Some other recent happenings were discussed including the Seth Rollins/AOP storyline and the revelation that Brock Lesnar would be entering the Royal Rumble in the first spot. There wasn't a promo battle or a psychologist segment this week but it worked to fill in the void of the last two weeks regarding analyzing the content.

It was also announced that both Xavier Woods and Ember Moon would be guest panelists for next week's show. And with the returns of many stars right before the Rumble like Sheamus, John Morrison, and the Big Show, the panel addressed how some of the returns would fit into the current landscape of either RAW or SmackDown. Here are five takeaways from the January 7th, 2020 episode of WWE Backstage.

#5 Tidbits involving the Miz

The Miz and Kingston battled it out last Friday on SmackDown.

Before the A-Lister joined the show, the panel debated the Miz's descent into despair after being terrorized by the Fiend. After rebuking Kofi Kingston and Big E and then attacking Kingston post-match, Christian wasn't really sure it was a new direction for Miz. He's been a heel during most of his career, but Captain Charisma added that "if you're having the worst day ever and someone walks up to you and asks you why the only thing that would make you happy is punching them in the face."

Paige agreed that it wasn't really a new direction, claiming that "he just flourishes as a bad guy." Booker T praised the A-Lister saying that "the Miz is a guy that cut his teeth the hard way with guys like me and JBL in the locker room." The former member of Harlem Heat referred to how up-and-comers used to have to fight hard to gain respect from veterans in the locker room.

Unrelated to his interview, the Miz was asked about the return to WWE of his friend John Morrison. The A-Lister praised the former Johnny Impact, saying that "Morrison is one of the best in-ring talents WWE has right now" and that "he's taught me a lot in the WWE ring." He also revealed that when he started out after coming from the Real World that Morrison took him under his wing. It's certainly a friendship that helped out in the past and will do so in the present.

