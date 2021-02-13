5 Talking Points from this week's WWE SmackDown: Seth Rollins returns, Elimination Chamber match announced (February 12th, 2021)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured the highly-anticipated return of Seth Rollins to WWE programming. Apart from that, a major Elimination Chamber was also announced.

Big E defended his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, and the WWE Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler showed up to confront a surprising duo.

That said, let's look at all the developments from this week's WWE SmackDown that has gotten the fans talking. Do share your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn win Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on WWE SmackDown

In the first match of this week's WWE SmackDown, King Corbin teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. In a backstage segment just before the bout, Sonya Deville pitched the idea of both the Superstars of the winning team of this bout qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match, which Adam Pearce was quick to approve.

The match was a pretty short yet fun affair that ended with Sami Zayn hitting Dominik Mysterio with a Helluva Kick to register the victory for the heel duo. It was an expected development, and WWE wisely avoided handing the win to the faces as Dominik Mysterio is still not experienced enough to fight in a Chamber match. Though Zayn and Corbin will obviously not win the Chamber bout, they are fine enough additions to the match.

In the main event of this week's WWE SmackDown, Cesaro teamed up with Daniel Bryan to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in the second qualifying match of the night. After an excellent back-and-forth battle, Cesaro and Bryan came up on top. It was somewhat of an expected choice as the bout was heel dominated, and now with the two in the mix, it's fairly balanced.

The post-match angle saw all the competitors making their way to the ring and taking each other down. Kevin Owens was the last one to come out, and he took down everyone with picture-perfect Stunners. He took a chair, sat down, and directly spoke to Roman Reigns through the camera, who was watching the proceedings from backstage.

Though Owens seems like the logical choice for the winner, someone like Cesaro or Bryan could be a fresh challenger for the title and inject the main event scene on WWE SmackDown with freshness.