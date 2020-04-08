5 teams that could challenge Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

The fans could see a few new tag teams competing for the women's tag team titles

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss won the women's tag team titles at WrestleMania 36

Who will challenge Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross?

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become 2-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as the duo brought back the belts to SmackDown at WrestleMania 36. This victory was The Goddess' first one in a title match at WrestleMania, as at WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 34, she failed to defend the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships, respectively.

It is worth noting that the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane had ended their first reign at Hell in a Cell 2019. After winning the titles, the Japanese duo successfully defended it against The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, the team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and also Fire and Desire. They did not face much competition this year, and the fact that The Kabuki Warriors did not put their titles on the line in 2020 until WrestleMania 36 highlights the thinness of this division.

However, after the Showcase of Immortals, we could see some new tag teams competing for these belts. Here are the five possible challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

#5 The Divas of Doom

The Divas of Doom

Starting with the least likely possibility on this list, the team of Natalya and Beth Phoenix could reunite to take on the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The rumor mill had reported that the backstage officials were planning a triple threat tag team match for the titles at WrestleMania 36. WWE had a plan to include The Divas of Doom in the match.

Although Natalya and Phoenix did not wrestle together at 'Mania, WWE could still bring them back as a team because of a lack of female tag teams on the roster. Natalya needs a new direction after her pre-show loss against Liv Morgan, whereas Phoenix is very popular among the fans.

