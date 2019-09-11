5 Theories on why Baron Corbin is in the King of the Ring finals

Baron Corbin

The 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament has certainly been an unpredictable ride throughout the past several weeks, and heading into WWE Clash of Champions this weekend we officially know one of the two competitors who will appear in the tournament finals.

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, former acting RAW GM Baron Corbin defeated Samoa Joe and Ricochet in a thrilling triple threat match to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament taking place this Sunday night.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Chad Gable will battle Elias to determine the second competitor in the tournament finals, with Gable enjoying very unpredicted success in this year's tournament.

Given the above, let's take a look at 5 theories as to why WWE booked Baron Corbin to appear as a King of the Ring tournament finalist.

#5 WWE has big plans for other tournament competitors

Ricochet

Heading into this week's WWE RAW, it was reported that the company wanted to feature Ricochet on a major platform for RAW's return to MSG, hence him being involved in the KOTR semifinals.

Last week on RAW, Ricochet faced Samoa Joe in what was supposed to be a match to determine Baron Corbin's singles opponent for this week's RAW, but when the bout ended in a double pin situation, the decision was made to book a triple threat match this week.

Ricochet has established himself as one of the most promising up-and-coming talents on the RAW roster, and with his excellent showing in the triple threat match this week at MSG, it's likely WWE has big plans for the rookie outside of the King of the Ring tournament.

As for other talents in the tournament, such as Samoa Joe and Ali, they are likely to be used in other capacities which do not require a KOTR tournament win.

