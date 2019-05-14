5 Theories on why Braun Strowman was replaced by Sami Zayn in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sami Zayn replaced Braun Strowman in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

WWE go-home edition of Raw before Money in the Bank took place in London, England. Every year WWE brings both of their live shows for the overseas fans. Many big moments occurred tonight, and perhaps the biggest development was Braun Strowman losing his spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Shane McMahon added a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation to the main event match featuring Strowman and Sami Zayn, with the former's spot in the ladder match at stake. With some help from Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, Zayn pinned Strowman.

So, here are five theories why Braun Strowman was replaced by Sami Zayn in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match...

#1 Backstage Heat

Braun Strowman could have backstage heat.

There were rumors that Braun Strowman had backstage heat after he forgot few of his spots in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Although he won the match, backstage officials were not happy. This could be why WWE removed him from the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

This isn't the first time Strowman is suffering due to similar reasons - there have been various past incidents which resulted in Strowman being pushed down the card. But it has to be worrying for Strowman who is supported by all of his fans. and yet has not been able to break through to the main event level.

#2 Working through an injury

Braun Strowman could be suffering a minor injury.

It was rumored last year that Braun Strowman was suffering through some knee issues, which could be attributed to his massive frame and intense style of wrestling; in the past, there have been many giants who have had issues with their knees due to their size. Unfortunate injuries have cost Strowman momentum quite a few times.

Last December, Strowman suffered a minor elbow injury, which led to WWE writing him off from WWE television via a storyline attack from Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Thus, it is plausible that he is carrying some sort of minor injury, which would logically prompt WWE to replace him in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, to prevent any aggravation of said injury.

