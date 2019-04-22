5 theories on why Kevin Owens will turn heel and attack Kofi Kingston

Kevin Owens became "Big O" on the latest SmackDown Live

Kevin Owens was left without a storyline after losing a WWE Championship Triple Threat match against Daniel Bryan and Ali at Fastlane in March, meaning he did not appear at WrestleMania for the first time since he became a member of WWE’s main roster.

Since then, the former Universal champion has left his mark on SmackDown Live by appearing out of nowhere to hit Rusev with a Stunner following a six-man tag match. He then became an honorary member of The New Day last week, renaming himself “Big O”, to help Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeat Cesaro, Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura.

It has already been announced that Owens, along with Woods, will be at ringside to support Kingston when he faces Nakamura on the next episode of SmackDown Live, so it looks as though KO’s story with The New Day was not just a one-off in front of his home fans in Montreal, Quebec last week.

Given that the man who Kingston won the WWE Championship from at WrestleMania 35, Daniel Bryan, is sidelined with an unspecified injury right now, the New Day member is without an obvious first challenger for his title, which has led many people to speculate that Owens could be the man to fill that spot.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five theories on why Owens will not only face Kingston next for the WWE title, but why he will turn heel and attack his new ally.

#5 Kofi Kingston stole his spot

Kevin Owens missing WrestleMania 35 was a pretty big deal. After all, when the video packages began airing for him to make his return to television in February 2019, the original plan was for Owens to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

Why did that not happen? Two words: Kofi Kingston.

The ‘KofiMania’ phenomenon caught on so much that WWE was left with no choice but to propel the New Day member into the title picture and have him, not Owens, face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. That meant that KO received his opportunity one month earlier than planned at Fastlane, while he was left off the ‘Mania card completely.

If that is not reason enough for Owens to hold a grudge against Kingston, then what is?

