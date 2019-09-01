5 Things AEW subtly told us at All Out: Big match hinted at, top AEW star won't challenge Jericho

Pratyay Ghosh

Chris Jericho is the first AEW World Champion

All Out is finally behind us and it was a fantastic show from start to finish, although it did run a bit too long. Chris Jericho was crowned the first All Elite Wrestling world champion while Riho and Nyla Rose will now face off in the future for the AEW Women's Championship.

What did we learn from last nights show about the future of AEW? Let's take a look at some of the things we felt that All Elite Wrestling subtly told us on last night's show.

#5 Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears’ partnership may be over

Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard could be going their separate ways

The most heated match of the night at All Out had to be the fight between Cody and Shawn Spears. The match was heated from the get-go, and who could blame Cody, after what Shawn Spears did to him at All Elite Wrestling’s Fyter Fest show.

One thing we repeatedly noticed during the match was just how effective Tully Blanchard was as Spears’ manager. Blanchard did his job to the hilt until Arn Anderson interfered in the match and hit Spears with a Spine Buster. This bafflingly led to Tully Blanchard following Arn out of the arena, seemingly being more interested, at that point, in Arn’s motive behind attacking Spears rather than continuing to look after his client.

This may have been a hint that Tully and Shawn Spears’ partnership was a one-off rather than a permanent pairing. If that is the case, it’s a shame. Tully and Spears worked great together and the pairing could have really helped Spears come into his own and cement his spot on the All Elite Wrestling card.

