5 Things AEW want you to forget in 2020

All Elite Wrestling will be turning a year old in January and it's been one heck of a ride. The company was announced last January, and signed some of the hottest names from the wrestling business. This included Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page, while the hiring of former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has turned out to be one of the smartest decisions in the promotion's short history.

'Le Champion' has been on fire on AEW Dynamite and has been able to captivate audiences with his arrogant champion shtick. Jericho even has a heel stable that is actually one of the best creations in professional wrestling in 2019.

Most of the matches have been solid with some exceptions. The company has made it their mission to get over as many people as possible, despite their lack of experience. Cody Rhodes' matches and promos have been especially exceptional.

All that has happened has been mostly good, but there has been sore points as well. With 2020 on the horizon, it makes sense that AEW would want to start the year with a fresh start and forget the bad.

Here are 5 Things that AEW wants you to forget in 2020.

#5 Jungle Boy still hasn't won a match in AEW, while Marko Stunt has

Jungle Jack Perry

As much as Jungle Boy has been hailed as "The Next Big Thing" in AEW, he still hasn't won a match in the company. On the other hand, his teammates Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus have already recorded their first wins.

As much derision and criticism that Marko Stunt has received, most audiences seem to cheer him on. While it's true that his win came as part of a tag team, he still did it before Jungle Boy.

