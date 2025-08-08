5 Things Bianca Belair can do on WWE SmackDown if she returns tonight

Bianca Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41 due to a finger injury. Belair has made a few appearances on television despite her injury, as well as non-WWE interviews, showing her progress and recovery.

Ad

There were reports that The EST of WWE could be ready to return around SummerSlam. Now that the Biggest Party of the Summer is over, Belair might make her return on SmackDown tonight.

Let's look at five things the three-time women's champion could do this Friday if she returns from her finger injury.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

#5. Bianca Belair could confront Giulia

Giulia is the Women's United States Champion. (Photo: WWE.com)

Reigning Women's United States Champion Giulia successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega last week on SmackDown. That ends their feud, allowing a new challenger to come out and chase the Women's U.S. Title.

Ad

Trending

With Kiana James serving as Giulia's manager, she could cut a promo and proclaim how the "Beautiful Madness" is the best on SmackDown. That might prompt The EST of WWE to make her return and prove that she's still the best around.

#4. Potential backstage segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. (Photo: WWE.com)

At this point in her career, Bianca Belair should be focusing on dream matches. While she already beat Alexa Bliss back in 2023, they haven't had a singles match on a big stage. As for Charlotte Flair, it's certainly a bigger dream match considering they haven't had a big singles match outside of NXT or RAW.

Ad

A possible backstage segment between the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and Bianca Belair should plant the seeds for future feuds. Belair would need a tag team if she wants to regain those titles, possibly a reunion with Jade Cargill.

#3. Potential segment with Jade Cargill, possible reunion tease

Ad

With that Jade Cargill mention, The Storm of WWE could cut a promo inside the ring this Friday to build some sympathy for her character after losing to Tifanny Stratton at SummerSlam. Bianca Belair's music suddenly hits, which could lead to different scenarios.

One possibility is a reunion between the two friends as they go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This could lead to a long-term story that might end with a Belair vs. Cargill dream match at next year's WrestleMania 42.

Ad

#2. Bianca Belair might turn heel on Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. (Photo: WWE.com)

If that doesn't happen, WWE could go another route and shock fans on SmackDown. As Jade Cargill builds sympathy for herself and gains support from Bianca Belair, a potential swerve might happen involving the three-time women's champ.

Ad

Instead of supporting Cargill, Belair could attack her former partner and claim that she never checked on her while she was injured. It's been a while since The EST of WWE has been a villain, so it's a fresh gimmick that likely gets talked about.

A heel Bianca also sets up a potential dream match against a babyface Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania next year.

#1. Could challenge Tiffany Stratton for a match at Clash in Paris

Tiffany Stratton. (Photo: WWE.com)

WWE's next Premium Live Event will be Clash in Paris at the end of August in France. There's only one match on the card with just three weeks left before the PLE, with Naomi defending the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer.

If the Women's World Title is on the line, the WWE Women's Championship should be defended as well. Tiffany Stratton could be celebrating her win against Jade Cargill, with Bianca Belair cutting her off and challenging her for the title at Clash in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE