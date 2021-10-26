5 Things Charlotte Flair wrote about Becky Lynch in her book

Are Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair still friends in real life? That’s the question on the WWE Universe’s mind after a chaotic few days in the women’s division.

Last Friday, Flair was, allegedly, escorted out of the building after going off-script during her title exchange with Lynch on SmackDown. Since then, it has emerged that the SmackDown Women’s Champion is reportedly disliked backstage.

Charlotte Flair having issues behind the scenes with Nia Jax, Sonya Deville, or anyone else in WWE is hardly headline-grabbing news. One exception, however, is Becky Lynch.

The real people behind the larger-than-life personas, Ashley Fliehr and Rebecca Quin were inseparable just a few years ago. In 2017, Flair even wrote about her friendship with Lynch in her book Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte.

In this article, let’s look back at the book and find out what The Queen said about The Man before their alleged issues began.

#5. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair quickly became friends

Charlotte Flair signed a developmental contract with WWE in May 2012 despite having no wrestling experience. A year later, Becky Lynch joined WWE after making a name for herself on the independent scene.

Flair’s first mention of Lynch in her book came in the ‘acknowledgments’ section as part of the introduction. Later in the book, Flair explained how she quickly formed a friendship with the "kind, genuine" Lynch during their time in NXT.

“I started to work with another incredible talent: Becky Lynch. Becky is from Ireland. She’s loved WWE from the time she was a child and has an incredible background. After being trained in wrestling by Finn Balor, Becky performed in Europe, Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Japan. She studied Muay Thai in Thailand, was a personal trainer, got her degree in acting, and studied the art of the clown. Above all her talents, from the moment I met her, I knew Becky was a kind, genuine person. We became fast friends.”

Charlotte Flair went on to give detailed summaries of her NXT matches with Bayley, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and others. She also commented on Lynch’s in-ring skills, saying she could perform the "ground and pound" European style just as well as executing a missile dropkick.

